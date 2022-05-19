Advertisement

America’s roads becoming more deadly; mostly due to risky driving

The National Highway Safety Traffic Safety Administration statistics show nearly forty-three thousand people died on the road last year...that is the highest number they have seen in sixteen years(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Americans drove more than 325 miles than they did the year before ... an 11 percent increase. Deaths involving at least one big truck were up by thirteen percent

A reality for William Albright, a truck driver who says that drivers do not respect safe distancing when shifting lanes.

He states “The biggest thing that I have noticed is when you are traveling the highway speeds, we leave a safe distance and people want to jump into that zone. Once they jump into that zone we have to fall back. When we fall back it causes traffic congestion and if we don’t react fast enough, we are going to be involved in an accident due to somebody jumping into our safe zone and it limits our break time.

The NHTSA claims reckless driving behavior during the pandemic ... mostly speeding and traveling without seatbelts as the two main causes of deaths. Albright says drivers should steer away from driving side by side with truck drivers.

Albright states “If you are passing a truck...pass it...don’t camp beside it. Get around us...once you get around us, make sure you can jump in front of us just before you jump in front of us. That’s our job is to transport goods, heavy loads, and to stay away from you to not cause an accident. Just give us the respect that we are giving you.”

