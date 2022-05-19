Advertisement

AG charges former Rapid City officer with theft

A former Rapid City police officer accused of stealing money from Central High.
A former Rapid City police officer accused of stealing money from Central High.(KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:22 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A former Rapid City police officer is accused of stealing petty cash from Central High School while he was a school resource officer.

The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office release today states that Matthew R. Hower, 41 of Rapid City, is charged with aggregated second-degree petty theft. He reportedly took money from the school from April through May of this year. The amount stolen was not revealed.

The Rapid City Police Department issued a statement saying they were made aware of money missing at the school on May 13 and after reviewing surveillance video, determined that Hower was responsible. At that time, RCPD relieved Hower of his law enforcement duties and his employment with the city was ended. RCPD also notified the state Division of Criminal Investigation, requesting a criminal investigation on the thefts.

“I recognize this is a violation of trust and in direct contrast to our values and missions,” Police Chief Don Hedrick said in a release Thursday. “These criminal actions are upsetting and troubling, and I never envisioned having to deliver this type of message about an officer.”

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
WATCH: Perp walk for Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete, killing it
Police: Mother accused of throwing baby on concrete resulting in her death
A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
The tunnel stretches from Tijuana, Mexico, to about 300 feet north of the border.
Big cross-border tunnel found linking Tijuana, San Diego
The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry comes to McDonald's May 25.
New McFlurry coming to McDonald’s just in time for summer

Latest News

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter got special treatment
Officials say infants can now have cow’s milk, amid formula shortage
Infants can now have cow’s milk
Indigenous Wyoming woman shares personal mental health story with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.
Indigenous Wyoming woman shares personal mental health story with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden
The event is this coming May 21st from 1 PM to 5PM, and will feature several selections from...
Main Street Square prepares for 9th Fruhlingsfest this weekend