Warm and Drier Today, but Windy and Cooler Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be warm and drier as a high pressure ridge traverses the northern plains. Highs will be in the 70s in many locations and winds will generally be light.

A strong cold front will race southeast across the area Thursday. Gusty winds and much cooler temperatures can be expected. A few showers will be likely behind the front, mainly in Wyoming.

Chilly air settles in with continued windy conditions Thursday night and Friday. Some showers are likely, with mixed snow in the higher Black Hills and parts of northeast Wyoming. At this time, it appears Rapid City may only see light amounts of precipitation.

Temperatures will drop to near or below freezing in spots Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Warmer air returns Sunday afternoon into early next week.

