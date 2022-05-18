SDSU Poll Shows strong support for incumbents prior to June primary

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new poll from South Dakota State University shows that South Dakota Republican incumbents hold strong leads under a month away from the primary election.

The polls shows Governor Kristi Noem is holding a strong 44-point lead over challenger Steve Haugaard, with 22% of potential Republican voters saying they’re not sure who to vote for.

In the U.S. Senate race, Incumbent Senator John Thune leads his closest challenger, Bruce Whalen by 36-points, although he’s not receiving the majority of the support according to the poll. Challenger Mark Mowry is carrying 4% of support, with 41% saying they’re not sure.

Incumbent U.S. congressman Dusty Johnson is ahead of challenger Taffy Howard by 36-points, with 30% saying they’re unsure.

Responding to a question regarding weather Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be removed from office, an overwhelming 70% of respondents say he should be, while 9% say he shouldn’t, and 21% saying they’re not sure.

In terms of who should hold the office in 2023, 61% say former Attorney General Marty Jackley should return to the office, while only 6% say Ravnsborg should get another term.

