Rapid City commemorates the 1972 Black Hills Flood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City marks the 50th anniversary of the devastating flood that took place on June 8, 1972, resulting in 238 deaths and more than 3,000 injuries. This year the Flood and Greenway Commemoration Committee will host several performances including Rapid City musicians and singers, according to a release.

A special performance known as “Remembrance and Renewal” will start the observance on June 5 along with a local singer Andrew Beaird who will perform his song “Higher ground” on June 8 to commemorate the victims and survivors of that day.

The Rapid City Municipal Band and Dakota Choral Union will also provide performances on June 9,2022.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.