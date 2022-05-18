Advertisement

Gas prices nearly 40-cents up in Rapid City compared to last month, RV owners not happy

Some travelers are cancelling their plans due to the increased prices
Gas prices are digging into the pockets of RV owners.
Gas prices are digging into the pockets of RV owners.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City gas prices have risen almost 40 cents over the course of the last month, and the state at large has been following a similar trend of just over 30 cents.

Nationally, that increase is just shy of 50 cents per gallon.

RV owners are affected by each of those statistics on a day to day basis as many make their away across the nation.

While the most efficient RV’s can get up to 25 miles per gallon, many get less than ten.

One couple from Texas, Dick and Sue Alton, who are currently at the Rapid City KOA, say they nearly cancelled their summer plans on account of the increases, ”because what should have cost us 600 dollars to get up here,” Sue explains, “it’s 1400 miles, cost us almost 1000-dollars.”

Sue says she’s not happy about the increases, because she and her husband are both retired and like to travel during the summer and pick up part time jobs where they’re staying.

She says it’s a good way to pass the time through the days.

However, gas prices aren’t all that’s starting to make her pockets run dry, because “then when I use my expensive gas to go buy groceries, I get whacked again, and I don’t like that all. The grocery prices have gone up considerably too.”

In Rapid City, she says she’s working at the RV resort answering phone calls. Customers are saying they aren’t able to make their reservations, because of the increases in fuel.

She says if things continue to this way, she’s worried they’ll have to stay in Texas and be unable to continue their summer lifestyle.

