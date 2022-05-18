Advertisement

Dog badly injured after defending woman from mountain lion attack, owner says

A woman in California says her dog was badly injured after saving her from a mountain lion...
A woman in California says her dog was badly injured after saving her from a mountain lion attack.(National Park Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:47 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BAR, Calif. (AP) - A woman attacked by a mountain lion in Northern California says her dog jumped to her defense and was badly wounded in protecting her.

Erin Wilson said her Belgian Malinois named Eva is a hero for grappling with the cougar on Monday near the Trinity River during a walk.

Wilson was scratched when the animal lunged, but Eva jumped in and was grabbed by the head and dragged.

The dog owner said the cougar wouldn’t let go even when she attacked it with rocks, sticks and her fists.

Wilson and another woman finally managed to drive it off, but authorities say Eva is in guarded condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
Dave Eggers, the author of "The Circle" speaks in front of a crowd about the importance of...
Author of “to be destroyed” book visits Rapid City
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say
Fans are preparing for the return of " Black Hills Con "
Dive into pop-culture at Black Hills Con 2022
Trynyty Krebsbach practicing with her worship team ahead of their performance.
Meet Rising Star of the West, Trynyty

Latest News

Flood and Greenway Commemoration Committee Logo
Rapid City commemorates the 1972 Black Hills Flood
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden warns of ‘another tough hurricane season’ this year
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish...
NATO talks with Finland, Sweden falter but will continue
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's...
Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops