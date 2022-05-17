Advertisement

WATCH: Florida K-9 finds missing woman

Bodycamera footage shows a Florida K9 finding a missing woman. (Credit: WFTS, HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, FACEBOOK, CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:37 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
THONOTOSASSA,Fla. (WFTS) - Bodycamera video shows the moment a Florida woman who suffers from dementia was rescued by a police K-9 and its handler on Monday.

Candace Gray was located in a heavily wooded area near the Hillsborough River State Park.

“We didn’t know where to look. We had already been looking all over we couldn’t find her,” family member Dana Gray said.

Family says Candace Gray never made it home Saturday evening. She was walking from a family member’s house and became disoriented.

Deputies discovered Candace Gray the next morning about 250 feet from her home.

She had scratches and bruises and was airlifted out of the woods to a nearby elementary school then transported to a hospital.

“When you see her, you see how nearly unresponsive she is, how dehydrated she is that she lost her mobility and couldn’t even walk on her own accord,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “There’s no doubt in my mind there wasn’t much time left.”

Candace Gray remains hospitalized, but is expected to be just fine.

“I couldn’t thank each and every one of them, but I’d like to now, like to thank each one of them,” Dana Gray said.

