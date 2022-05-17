Advertisement

Syphilis cases in South Dakota, up exponentially

The South Dakota Department of Health statistics on diseases in South Dakota.
The South Dakota Department of Health statistics on diseases in South Dakota.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:19 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Across the nation sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise and right here in South Dakota, syphilis has jumped nearly 2,144% this year. The Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board wants people to know about the increase and share how to prevent the spread.

In 2022 there have been 404 cases according to the South Dakota Department of Health website. That is 386 over the five-year average of 18, in just the first half of 2022. An epidemiologist with the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board, says that most people do not even know they have an STD like syphilis. Meghan O’Connell stressed the high priority for those that are pregnant and could contract the disease. During birth, the baby may contract syphilis and become extremely sick or may be stillborn. Luckily, treatment for syphilis is quite easy and can usually be cured with a shot of penicillin.

“A lot of people will get. They may come in when they have one of the sores or another symptom and then that goes away. Those symptoms will go away without treatment on their own, but that doesn’t mean they are not infected anymore,” explains, O’Connell. “Once you get treated it doesn’t take very long. We usually recommend abstaining from sexual activity for a while.”

O’Connell says getting tested, is a relief to know you are STD-free, and if you do have an STD, it is critical to get the treatment and limit the spread, among others.

Click here to learn more about sexually transmitted diseases.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
Dave Eggers, the author of "The Circle" speaks in front of a crowd about the importance of...
Author of “to be destroyed” book visits Rapid City
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say
Trynyty Krebsbach practicing with her worship team ahead of their performance.
Meet Rising Star of the West, Trynyty