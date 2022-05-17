Staying warm for Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will become mostly clear overnight with temperatures in the 40s to near 50°. Wednesday will be another beautiful day across the region with plenty of sunshine and warm air. Temperatures will range from the 60s to 70s across western South Dakota and into northeast Wyoming.

Changes are on the way starting Thursday. A front will move into the area and bring the chance for showers. Cooler air is expected to move in as the wind picks up, too. Temperatures will be warmest to start the day before falling through the middle of the day and afternoon. Showers will be scattered across the area and we could see some snow mix in with the rain toward the end of the day Thursday. Gusts up to 40 mph or higher are likely.

If you have any sensitive plants outside or planted already, you will want to cover them or bring them inside Thursday night, Friday night, Saturday night and again Sunday night, as temperatures will flirt with freezing.

Cooler temperatures continue into Friday, where we will have highs in the 40s for many. Isolated rain and snow showers are expected through the day with more winds gusting to 40 mph or higher at times. Some light accumulations are possible, but should mostly be on grassy and elevated surfaces. A couple of inches will be possible.

Temperatures will return to the 50s on Saturday with isolated showers through the day. Sunday will be in the 50s and 60s with warmer temperatures through next week. 60s will be likely for much of the week with some 70s possible.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.