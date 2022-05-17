Rapid City man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man is sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

According to a Department of Justice release, 32-year-old Joshua Walking Eagle was involved in an altercation in May 2020 on the Rosebud Reservation. A DOJ court document states that a vehicle driven by Roger Good Shield, Jr. pulled up to a Rosebud home. Walking Eagle and the shooting victim, Lloyd Walking Eagle, approached the vehicle and when Good Shield reportedly pointed a gun at them, the two men tried to take it away. The gun went off, killing Lloyd Walking Eagle.

Joshua Walking Eagle was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and his sentence is followed by three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.