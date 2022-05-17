Meet Rising Star of the West, Trynyty

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The school year is wrapping up and seniors are getting ready to move their tassel, but this week’s Rising Star of the West is still gearing up for the prize money. Meet Trynyty Krebsbach, a senior at New Underwood High School.

Krebsbach lives in Rapid City now, but stayed in New Underwood, because of the activities she has done being at a small school. “Anything you want. Like if you are interested in it, you can do it,” said Krebsbach.

While in high school, she has been involved in athletics and the arts, “Doing one-act play and student council.”

However, one of her favorite activities occurred out of school, she is a part of her church’s youth group and worship team. Where Krebsbach sings with other members of the team on Wednesdays and sometimes even in front of the whole church. Krebsbach says, “My chest starts pounding, but it’s a really great feeling, and I kind of get emotional about it because it’s just like an overwhelming amazing experience.”

The anxiousness is soon overtaken by her love for new experiences, “I love being able to like, try new things. So, when I came to youth it was like, ‘oh my gosh this is so amazing, you can meet so many people!’ and then being able to do the worship part was able to be amazing.”

She hasn’t always been ready for new things all the time, Krebsbach thinks being involved in her church is what has helped her grow in the most important way. “I think it was like definitely coming out of my shell, because I was always just like, for me to be able to do something on my own, I was always like ‘Oh I need someone to come with me to do this. Now I am finally getting to the point where I can do this on my own.”

Krebsbach will be making her way to Chadron State College to major in Elementary Education this fall. “Being at youth group I have gotten the opportunity to serve on Sundays in the elementary area to teach like third and fourth graders and it’s like really amazing. Even being in the nursery like I get to, it like a great feeling that parents trust me with their kids.”

