Advertisement

Man tells undercover detective she has ‘potential for prostitution,’ police say

Anthony Johnson, 32, was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.
Anthony Johnson, 32, was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WMC staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:08 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A Tennessee man was arrested last week after he told an undercover detective she had “potential” to be a prostitute, according to an affidavit.

Anthony Johnson, 32, was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution Thursday.

Detectives with the Memphis vice and narcotics team were conducting an undercover operation when Johnson reportedly walked up to the undercover detective and said he wanted to “take her to Lamar where she could make some real money,” according to the affidavit.

Lamar Avenue is a street in downtown Memphis.

Investigators say he also offered to put her photos on a website advertising prostitution.

He was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
The DOJ says 52-year-old Christopher Edwin Day pleaded guilty to two counts of travel with...
Man gets life in prison for traveling to Vietnam to sexually abuse children, DOJ says
Sheriff: Heroin arrests 'are exploding' in Ascension Parish
Sioux Falls man found guilty for causing two drug deaths
A line of Air Force recruits being sworn in at the Air and Space Show.
A special day for a few Air Force recruits
Dave Eggers, the author of "The Circle" speaks in front of a crowd about the importance of...
Author of “to be destroyed” book visits Rapid City

Latest News

Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
FBI investigating Dallas’ Koreatown shooting as hate crime
Several Black students who were suspended for trying to protest Confederate flag displays at...
Georgia students sue over blocked protest against rebel flag
COVID deaths hit 1 million
COVID deaths hit 1 million
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races
Michael Sussmann is accused of misleading the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, during a...
Clinton campaign lawyer sought to ‘use’ FBI, prosecutor says