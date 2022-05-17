Advertisement

Biden-Harris Administration aiming to ease the burden of high housing costs

How Rapid City will be impacted with the five-year comprehensive housing supply plan
The Biden-Harris Administration released a five-year comprehensive housing supply action plan designed to ease the burden of housing costs...a plan that could have a big impact in Rapid City(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:08 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Biden-Harris Administration released a five-year comprehensive housing supply action plan designed to ease the burden of housing costs, a plan that could have a big impact in Rapid City. Under the new housing action plan, the administration addresses supply chain issues, housing affordability, and vows to work with private sectors to improve it.

Michelle Schuelke, Enrichment Division Manager for Rapid City says affordable housing depends on each family’s income.

She states “A lot of times you hear what is affordable housing...that depends on the family. In general, rule of thumb if you are spending more than thirty percent of your income on housing...that includes your utilities you are really cost burden, so our hope is that it is affordable for all to live here in Rapid City.”

Biden’s 20-23 budget includes a mandatory spending proposal that would provide ten billion dollars in HUD grants to reduce affordable housing barriers. Schuelke says that additional funding would help push Rapid City...in the right direction

Schuelke states “Currently Rapid City administers the community block development grant locally, so that is federal funding that comes to the city. Around half a million dollars every year. We have really put an emphasis on funding affordable housing projects because we know it is such a need here in Rapid City. If Rapid City were to receive additional HUD funding or additional federal funds for affordable housing...it would be utilized.”

