The United States hits a grim milestone in the pandemic

COVID
COVID(MGN)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:56 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The U.S. passed a sad milestone Monday with the COVID-19 death toll hitting 1 million.

The large number shows the impact the coronavirus has had since the first case was detected in the United Sates.

Monument Health Vice President of Medical Affairs, Dr. Shankar Kurra said the death toll increased at a faster rate in 2020, but has since slowed down.

“A vast majority of the millions of deaths unfortunately occurred prior to vaccination and once vaccination came into effect, we saw significant slowdown of deaths. So, in a way vaccination truly saved lives. The good news is were heading in the right direction. We’re not seeing a huge increase in deaths,” explained Kurra.

Kurra reminds everyone to get vaccinated and boosted to continue to save more lives.

