Threat of Rain Tonight and Tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered showers are possible throughout the night, but nothing heavy is expected. We will be mostly dry through the morning and early afternoon tomorrow, but then we could see some scattered storms during the late afternoon and early evening. The greatest threat for storms will be southwestern South Dakota, but Rapid City and the Black Hills will likely see some rainfall during the afternoon & evening. By tomorrow night and for most of Wednesday, we will be dry once again. Temperatures tomorrow and Wednesday will remain nice with highs in the lower 70s for much of our area. By the end of the week we will begin to see temperatures fall with highs forecasted to be in the 50s for Friday and Saturday.

