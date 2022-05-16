Pet of the Week: Sebastian

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Meet Sebastian!

You won’t find him under the sea, but rather rolling around on the ground or playing with his toy mouse.

Not much is known about our furry friend but he does like to show off and is very lovable.

Sebastian is a big boy with has soft brown and black fur and striking yellow eyes.

He’s almost 2 and a half years old, so head on down to the humane society and give him his fur-ever home as a half birthday present.

The humane society even has a special going on for May, where adult cats and dogs’ adoption fees are half-priced.

