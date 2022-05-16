Advertisement

Gas prices increase for the fourth straight week

Empty gas pumps as the price of gas continues to rise.
Empty gas pumps as the price of gas continues to rise.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:11 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gas prices have gone up for the fourth straight week. GasBuddy says the national average increased to $4.46 per gallon, while in Rapid City the average is $3.97.

Prices at the pump have caused stress in other parts of people’s lives, causing some to always search for the cheapest price, wherever they are. Without an end to the climbing prices anytime soon, some have changed the way they plan to travel this summer. One person at the pump said they usually tour the local area in an RV but will resort to their car for day trips around the Hills and Badlands. When it comes to gas, they said it’s always about finding the deals.

Tony, who is concerned about gas prices said, “Yeah, we had a lot of them planned, but the motorhome isn’t going to go anywhere. Everything is you know; how can you find the cheapest?”.

A gas expert at GasBuddy says that prices could inch closer to $5.00 per gallon later this week.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
Ellsworth Air Force Base Air Show
Barrel rolls, back flips and bouncing through the sky, Ellsworth Air Show has begun
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said a woman was tortured while being held against her will...
Woman held captive was assaulted, tortured for two days, sheriff’s office says
A big dust cloud out by Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Photo courtesy of Kayla Hoffman)
State of emergency declared after massive storm tears through South Dakota