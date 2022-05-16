Advertisement

Fantasy author shares what inspires her to put pen to paper with her series the Gods & Guardians Chronicles

By Miranda O'Bryan
May. 16, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills have become artistic inspiration for many, from paintings to songs to written materials.

Although not specifically set in our backyard, Author Alana Wells drew inspiration as she put pen to paper creating a fantasy world in her books The Reaping and The Awakening.

“The Black Hills are full of enchantment. It is a great inspiration for my fantasy novels,” said Wells. “What I enjoy about writing is the ability to create worlds, to take the mundane and transform it into something extraordinary.”

Her series is called the Gods and Guardians Chronicles and begins with a girl who is tortured by demons until she learns magic and discovers her part to play in the grand scheme of things.

“The stories write themselves in a sense,” continued Wells. “When I sit down to write, ideas simply flow. Dreams are also a source of inspiration. I develop my plot lines in the shower. I like stories with amazing backstories, interesting detail, and good dialogue. I enjoy becoming lost in a book and losing all track of time. Andrzej Sapkowski, Stephen King, William Shakespeare, J. R. R. Tolkien.”

The Reaping and The Awakening can be ordered either through Amazon or www.xieresdominion.com.

