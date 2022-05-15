More Nice Weather Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear tonight and most of tomorrow. During the evening and overnight tomorrow, we may see some light showers with some pockets of heavy rain possible. Overall, it will not be significant, and most of the rain will clear out by sunrise on Tuesday. Chance of storms on Wednesday with some rain on Thursday, and then cooler temperatures by the end of the week with highs in the 50s Friday and the weekend.

