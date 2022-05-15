Advertisement

More Nice Weather Tomorrow

Cooler by next weekend
Cooler by next weekend
By Jacob Montesano
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 3:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear tonight and most of tomorrow. During the evening and overnight tomorrow, we may see some light showers with some pockets of heavy rain possible. Overall, it will not be significant, and most of the rain will clear out by sunrise on Tuesday. Chance of storms on Wednesday with some rain on Thursday, and then cooler temperatures by the end of the week with highs in the 50s Friday and the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
The Santa Clara District Attorney reports officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, has been charged with...
DA: Officer charged for masturbating in front of victims while investigating disturbance
A big dust cloud out by Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Photo courtesy of Kayla Hoffman)
State of emergency declared after massive storm tears through South Dakota
Ellsworth Air Force Base Air Show
Barrel rolls, back flips and bouncing through the sky, Ellsworth Air Show has begun
Officials are expecting a big turnout, with lots of additional attractions for those wanting to...
Ellsworth AFB is getting ready for first Air Show in 7 years

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Isolated Showers Tonight; Beautiful Weather Sunday
Chance of storms next week
Very Nice By the End of the Weekend
rapid city 7 day forecast
Breezy and mild today; Warmer over the Weekend
Storms next week
Rain Clearing Out By Midnight