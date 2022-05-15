After 15 years, a prostate cancer treatment is returning to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Because of breakthroughs in research and technology, Monument Health is now able to bring back a prostate cancer treatment last used in Rapid City 15 years ago.

The treatment is called high-dose-rate brachytherapy, which uses a radioactive pellet to focus on the prostate, while minimizing radiation to the surrounding tissue. The process takes about three hours, and is offered to patients with more aggressive forms of prostate cancer.

Dr. Daniel Petereit, Radiation Oncologist with Monument Health, says unlike 15 years ago, we’re now seeing more aggressive forms of prostate cancer more often.

”This form of brachytherapy is used for patients with more aggressive forms of prostate cancer,” Petereit said. “It’s combined with five weeks of radiation, and it can achieve cure rates of 80-90%”

The advancements in the ultrasound system can show doctors where precisely to apply the radiation.

