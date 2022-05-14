Advertisement

‘This is a devastating time’: Britney Spears announces she has lost her baby

Britney Spears says she has lost her baby, about a month after announcing her pregnancy.
Britney Spears says she has lost her baby, about a month after announcing her pregnancy.(Evan Agostini/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Britney Spears announced that she has lost her baby in a statement she shared on her Instagram account Saturday.

The 40-year-old pop superstar said last month that she was expecting a child with fiancé Sam Asghari.

However, on Saturday, Spears updated her pregnancy by writing it is with the “deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.”

Thousands of Spears’ fans have already responded to her social media post, sending their condolences.

Spears’ Saturday statement continued, stating the couple “will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

She also thanked everyone for showing their support during this difficult time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A big dust cloud out by Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Photo courtesy of Kayla Hoffman)
State of emergency declared after massive storm tears through South Dakota
Justice scales
Rapid City Woman sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking
Pediatrician offers up advice for mothers struggling with formula shortages
Dan Kulbel gets emotional over auctioning off his Hot Wheels collection of nearly 15,000
An emotional send off to 25 years of collecting 15,000 Hot Wheels
Officials are expecting a big turnout, with lots of additional attractions for those wanting to...
Ellsworth AFB is getting ready for first Air Show in 7 years

Latest News

An emotional reunion between a man and an Omaha police officer who helped save his life.
‘Guardian angel’: Family thanks officer who saved their dad ‘s life with CPR
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
A small plane has crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames.
Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV
The US might be sending Ukraine mixed signals with a delayed aid vote and support for Finland...
Ukraine says Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east