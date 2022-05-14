Advertisement

Isolated Showers Tonight; Beautiful Weather Sunday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A weak upper level disturbance will bring some showers tonight. The activity will be light and scattered with no heavy amounts of precipitation expected.

Sunday will be a gorgeous day with sunny skies and highs in the 60s and lower 70s.

The weather will become more unsettled next week as a series of troughs move in from the west. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible as early as Monday night with better chances Tuesday. The strongest system will move through Friday, bringing windy, showery and much cooler temperatures next weekend.

