Barrel rolls, back flips and bouncing through the sky, Ellsworth Air Show has begun

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Patriotism, propellers, people and planes.

Years have flown by since Ellsworth Air Force Base has decorated the sky with aircraft. A spectator says he’s there to “take in the cool scenery of all the planes, and I’m excited to see the Blue Angels since it’s been 10, 12 years since we’ve been here.”

He’s not alone. The show attracts all kinds of people, from experienced pilots who say, “I always go to an airshow.” To kids hoping to catch a glimpse of something amazing. One young boy says, “it’s just so cool to see all of these things.” And, every age in between. “I like planes,” says a spectator visiting the state, “I used to come to stuff like this with my dad. I’m out here alone, but I just felt like stopping.”

Back flips, barrel rolls or better known as beautiful aircraft bouncing through the sky. A young boy shouts, “just look at that,” pointing at a plane.

He’s right, how couldn’t you? Especially when your gaze meets something hundred of times your size as it flies over you.

“Kids develop their passion by coming to an event like this,” says a civilian pilot. “If they have a passion for aviation, then someday they too can be a pilot.”

“I’m retired air force,” says a Grandpa to his grand children around him, “and their Dad’s in the air force. Serve their country.”

“Airplanes are wonderful,” says a spectator pilot. “Just tremendous.”S

