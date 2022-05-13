Very Nice By the End of the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers and possibly even an isolated storm are possible over the next couple of hours, but most of the rain will be gone by sunset. Tonight and most of tomorrow we will be dry with highs in the 60s to start your weekend. In the evening, we will see showers move into the area. Heavier showers are possible overnight tomorrow, but the rain will be gone by Sunday morning. Temperatures and conditions Sunday and Monday will be very nice. We have another chance of thunderstorms next week Tuesday and Wednesday.

