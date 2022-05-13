Advertisement

South Dakota governor issues state of emergency in wake of storm

Now comes the cleanup in several communities across the eastern part of the state
A tree fell on a car during the May 12 storm at an apartment complex just east of downtown...
A tree fell on a car during the May 12 storm at an apartment complex just east of downtown Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Jack Siebold
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:59 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A state of emergency is declared in the wake of a massive storm that ripped through eastern South Dakota Thursday.

Gov. Kristi Noem issued the emergency and, according to a release from the governor’s office, ordered personnel and resources to communities hit by the damaging storm. The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management has an emergency operations center to coordinate the response with local government authorities.

The storm stirred up a huge wall of dust, downing trees and power lines across the area.

The dust storm, called a haboob, hit Brookings while winds estimated at 100 miles an hour blew debris through the town, uprooting trees, according to a Dakota News Now report. Several semis along Interstate 90 between Brookings and Sioux Falls were also overturned.

The town of Castlewood was also hit hard with a National Weather Service confirmed tornado touching down just before 6 p.m. Thursday. No one in the town was seriously injured.

No travel advisories were issued in several communities due to downed power lines and other storm damage. Police in Sioux Falls, Watertown, Brookings, and Madison all asked residents to avoid unnecessary travel. At one point, an estimated 45,000 homes were without power.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Kulbel gets emotional over auctioning off his Hot Wheels collection of nearly 15,000
An emotional send off to 25 years of collecting 15,000 Hot Wheels
Tyler Healey, 23, faces multiple charges in what police say was an attemped abduction of a...
Suspect arrested after attempted abduction caught on video
An F-16 jet experienced some sort of issue landing at the Sioux Falls airfield on May 11, 2022.
F-16 overshoots runway in Sioux Falls
Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?
COVID-19
COVID-19 numbers rise again in South Dakota

Latest News

A big dust cloud out by Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Photo courtesy of Kayla Hoffman)
State of emergency declared after massive storm tears through South Dakota
During storms on May 12th, 2022
Storm leaves debris, damaged trees & overturned semis in Brookings
Cloud of dust blows into Vermillion area during May 12 storm.
Gov. Noem confirms fatality due to Thursday’s storm
One community helping another community in the most unusual way. Twelve women at Blessed...
How twelve ladies are using fabric to show Ukrainian kids love