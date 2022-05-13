Pediatrician offers up advice for mothers struggling with formula shortages

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Recent national baby formula shortages have made their way to the Rapid City community -- having an impact on new mothers. Dr. Cara Hamilton, a Pediatrician at Black Hills Pediatrics, has some tips to deal with the potential crisis.

“If you have an infant in your life that’s less than 12 months old then you’ve definitely heard of, and have probably been affected by the recent formula shortages. I’d like to give you some advice if I can. First off, it’s okay to use a different brand of formula, even a generic brand of formula, if it’s the same general level of formula that your child’s already on. For example, if your child is taking regular formula, switch them from a regular brand name to a regular store brand, or to another brand -- soy formula, or her hypogenic formulas. Trying to stay within that general category is always advisable. If you’re on basic regular formula and that’s all gone off the shelves, you can usually go up a sensitivity level without too much trouble to your child. If your child is on a special, or more specialized formula, you might have to be a little more careful. Although, your child has probably grown a little less sensitive over the months he or she was originally put on that specialized formula and may do alright with something else. A few big don’ts, don’t water down your formula for your child. This could be dangerous. It could cause electro light abnormalities, and of course, nutritional deficiencies. Don’t use goat’s milk or try any of those formula recipes that you might find on the internet. Don’t use cow’s milk if they’re less than 12 months old. Just remember, if you have questions or specific issues -- contact your child’s pediatrician for help.”

