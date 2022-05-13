Advertisement

Group of all-Black climbers makes history as first to summit Mount Everest

Full Circle Everest, a group of seven Black climbers, reached the summit of Mount Everest on...
Full Circle Everest, a group of seven Black climbers, reached the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday, making history.(GoFundMe/Full Circle Everest 2022)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:48 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An all-Black group of climbers and mountaineers just made history as the first to summit Mount Everest.

The seven-member group reached the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday, making history as the first all-Black team to stand atop the highest mountain on Earth.

About 4,000 people have reached the world’s highest peak, but until now, just eight of them have been Black.

That is one of the reasons that the group known as Full Circle Everest was formed. They say not only is it about spending time in the mountains, but it’s about changing the narrative for the Black community.

“Our team represents our community and are building blocks for greater representation of the climbing community and the outdoors,” the team said on its GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Kulbel gets emotional over auctioning off his Hot Wheels collection of nearly 15,000
An emotional send off to 25 years of collecting 15,000 Hot Wheels
Tyler Healey, 23, faces multiple charges in what police say was an attemped abduction of a...
Suspect arrested after attempted abduction caught on video
An F-16 jet experienced some sort of issue landing at the Sioux Falls airfield on May 11, 2022.
F-16 overshoots runway in Sioux Falls
COVID-19
COVID-19 numbers rise again in South Dakota
The regional recovery and landfill facility Received an unprecedented amount of trash. 7.4...
Rapid City Landfill received an unprecedented amount of trash and need the publics help to reduce it

Latest News

Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian soldier to go on trial in first war-crimes case
FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
LIVE: Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Sentencing for former nurse RaDonda Vaught
A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect...
German police investigate possible terrorism in knife attack
In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say