Advertisement

Gov. Noem confirms fatality due to Thursday’s storm

Cloud of dust blows into Vermillion area during May 12 storm.
Cloud of dust blows into Vermillion area during May 12 storm.(Submitted photo/Joe Dvorak)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:07 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A powerful storm that moved through eastern South Dakota Thursday evening resulted in a fatality, officials say.

Gov. Kristi Noem spoke at a community briefing in Castlewood Thursday night, addressing the response to storm damage along with a number of other state and local officials.

During the briefing, Noem confirmed there was a fatality in the state, but did not say provide any other details. It is unclear where the death was reported. However, Noem’s spokesperson Ian Fury said it appeared no one was hurt in Castlewood.

Noem addressed the extensive damage in Castlewood and other surrounding communities, saying there will be “a lot of clean up to do.” She advised hotels are available in Watertown for residents needing a place to say.

The governor said she called up 50 South Dakota National Guard members to respond to communities across the state.

Noem said she will provide additional storm response details for residents on her Facebook page. She also said she will be visiting other hard-hit communities, including Arlington, Madison, and Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is advising people to avoid the Castlewood area.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Kulbel gets emotional over auctioning off his Hot Wheels collection of nearly 15,000
An emotional send off to 25 years of collecting 15,000 Hot Wheels
Tyler Healey, 23, faces multiple charges in what police say was an attemped abduction of a...
Suspect arrested after attempted abduction caught on video
An F-16 jet experienced some sort of issue landing at the Sioux Falls airfield on May 11, 2022.
F-16 overshoots runway in Sioux Falls
COVID-19
COVID-19 numbers rise again in South Dakota
The regional recovery and landfill facility Received an unprecedented amount of trash. 7.4...
Rapid City Landfill received an unprecedented amount of trash and need the publics help to reduce it

Latest News

During storms on May 12th, 2022
Storm leaves debris, damaged trees & overturned semis in Brookings
One community helping another community in the most unusual way. Twelve women at Blessed...
How twelve ladies are using fabric to show Ukrainian kids love
Food prices across the United States are rising at historic rates making it harder for places...
U.S food prices having an impact on a food pantry In Rapid city
Frank Zastoupil, Blue Angels
Blue Angels, what it takes to pilot and manage an aircraft that can reach speeds of 1,190 MPH