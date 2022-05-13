Advertisement

Ellsworth AFB is getting ready for first Air Show in 7 years

Officials are expecting a big turnout, with lots of additional attractions for those wanting to take in the action.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - Crews at Ellsworth Air Force Base are putting the final touches on the first air show hosted at the base in seven years.

Officials are expecting a big turnout, with lots of additional attractions for those wanting to take in the action.

The sounds of B-1 bombers taking off marked the final day of preparation before the Ellsworth Air Force Base Air Show kicks off Saturday. The Blue Angels Squadron is headlining the event, to mark the 80th anniversary of the base.

Air Show Director Lieutenant Tony Nishimura says the aircraft are the highlight of the event, but that’s not all to see.

“We have Army, Air Force, Marines, and Navy all represented here,” Nishimura said. “People can go into the STEM displays, there’s going to be things that interest everybody.”

Between a seven-year gap since the last show, and a global pandemic that’s winding down, Air show officials, and pilots are ready to interact with people who are eager to celebrate the milestones at Ellsworth.

Colonel Joseph Sheffield, commander of the 28th Bomb Wing, is grateful for the strong relationship between the base, and the people of the Black Hills.

“This is home for us,” Sheffield said. “We live in the Black Hills, and we appreciate the support we normally get. So, we’re trying to give back, and say, ‘this is what we do.’ We hope that this will strengthen our relationships we already have.”

In addition to it being the 80th anniversary of the base, the Air Force is celebrating it’s 75th birthday this year.

