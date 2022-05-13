Douglas High School hosts Blue Angels pilots

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - The headliners for the Ellsworth Air Force Base Air show this weekend are the Navy’s Blue Angels Squadron, but before they take flight, they took the time to visit with students at Douglas Middle School.

The pilots spoke with the middle schoolers about their experiences in the Blue Angels, and the importance of leadership.

They demonstrated the proper procedures they have to follow as they’re up in the air.

Principal Greg Seefeldt says many of the student’s parents are involved in the Air Force, and it’s important that they’re able to hear about other service members’ experiences.

”To see any service representative coming in and talking with the schools and letting people who aren’t in the military about it, is really helpful for the community to engage in the spirit of support of the United States military.”

The Blue Angel pilots presented Seefeldt with a framed photo to commemorate the visit.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.