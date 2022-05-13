Advertisement

Chip seal and fog seal projects begin on Monday

Road work will take place on U.S Highway 18 and S.D Highway 87 from May 16 to May 21, respectively
Chip Seal and Fog Seal projects
Chip Seal and Fog Seal projects(MGN online)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chip seal and fog seal projects will take place on U.S Highway 18 from May 16-20, and S.D Highway 87 from May 18-21 according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

SDDOT officials say traffic will be reduced to one lane and delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be present through the work area and it is advised to travel 45 miles per hour or the posted speed limit if it is less than the advised speed during the road work.

The prime contractor on the $1.7 million project is Asphalt Surface Technologies Corp. from St. Cloud, Minnesota. The completion date for these projects is Friday, May 27, 2022.

