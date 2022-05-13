Advertisement

Battle between Expedition League and former teams hits the court room

5-12 sasquatch
By Vic Quick
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Opening day is getting closer ... and the future of college summer league baseball in the region is still up in the air ... tied up in court.

The Expedition League has filed a lawsuit against seven of last year’s teams ... including the Spearfish Sasquatch ... that made the decision to leave the league and join the Independence League for this summer.

The two sides were in Seventh Circuit Court in Rapid City yesterday.

The Expedition League is seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against the teams ... claiming they’re violating non-compete clauses in their contracts by playing in the same stadiums ... using the same team names and logos.

The league’s attorney ... Terrance Moore ... argued that the teams are forming a new league ... using the goodwill of the Expedition League.

Jeffrey Haff is the attorney for the teams ... and argued the non-compete clauses are void ... and don’t meet the necessary criteria to be enforceable in South Dakota ... and wants the suit dismissed.

Seventh Circuit Judge Stacy Wickre says she plans to issue an opinion as soon as possible.

She did agree to dismiss Hastings Sodbusters owner Scott Galusha from the suit.

