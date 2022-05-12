Understanding housing in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Housing in Rapid City is a high priority for Elevate Rapid City. They are heading a housing survey to better understand the wants and needs of homeowners, businesses, and potential businesses and homeowners in the area.

The last survey was conducted in 2018 and has since been outdated due to regional growth as well as the potential growth for the area. The main purpose of the housing study is to understand market gaps in the community and determine strategies to meet the needs and find what people want for their homes, says a housing expert at Elevate. As the area grows, they hope to find out where people want to live, and what they are looking for in homes and present valuable information to local governments as well as developers.

“Housing you know is the basis of economic development. Without housing, you can’t have, people won’t move here, people can’t move here, people can’t find jobs, jobs can’t expand, or employers can’t expand, because they don’t have places for their employees to live,” said Laura Johnson, Housing Coordinator at Elevate Rapid City.

Elevate Rapid City, Black Hills Area Community Foundation, City of Rapid City, and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation have partnered together for the housing survey. Johns said they can’t wait to get the data back to dive in and understand what people want for the area.

