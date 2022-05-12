Strider Bike founder being inducted into South Dakota Hall of Fame

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ryan McFarland, a Rapid City entrepreneur and CEO/founder of Strider Bike, will be inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in Chamberlain as part of the 2021 class.

McFarland is being recognized by the South Dakota Hall of Fame as a “successful inventor” and has given back to the community through the Strider Rider Fund.

The ceremony is taking place on May 20th and 21st.

