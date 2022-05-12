Advertisement

Strider Bike founder being inducted into South Dakota Hall of Fame

Ryan McFarland, a Rapid City entrepreneur and CEO/founder of Strider Bike, will be inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in Chamberlain as part of the 2021 class.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
McFarland is being recognized by the South Dakota Hall of Fame as a “successful inventor” and has given back to the community through the Strider Rider Fund.

The ceremony is taking place on May 20th and 21st.

