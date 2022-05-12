Advertisement

Rush stays alive with 3-0 victory

Lukas Parik makes 43 saves to record shutout
5-11 Rush
5-11 Rush
By Vic Quick
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:04 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush avoided elimination with a 3-0 victory against Utah in game five of their best of seven second round playoff series Wednesday night. Gabriel Chabot scored a pair of goals for Rapid City. Alec Butcher also scored and Lukas Parik stopped all 43 shots he faced in route to recording the shutout. The Grizzlies lead the series 3-2 with the teams headed to Utah for game six and possibly seven next Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Sharp sentenced for fatal shooting
Quincy Bear Robe pleads not guilty
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Human remains were found in a barrel at Lake Mead.
Body found inside barrel at a Las Vegas lake may have been there for decades
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books

Latest News

5-11 Wall AOW
Livermont twins-Gustafson Builders Athletes of the Week
5-10 rush
Rush wins game 4 in OT
5-10 BELLE FOURCHE TRACK
Top track and field athletes meet up at Belle Fourche Invite
5-9 Rush
Rush drops game 3 to Utah