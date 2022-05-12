Rain Clearing Out By Midnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Moderate to heavy rain will continue for the next several hours, especially for the northern counties. Most of the rain will clear out of our area by around midnight. Tomorrow during the afternoon we may see some scattered showers and perhaps even an isolated storm, but we won’t see as much rain as we’ve been seeing today or last night. Tonight and tomorrow we will also see windy weather, especially for Northwestern South Dakota. We could see gusts up to 60 mph tomorrow morning for northern counties and up to 50 mph here in Rapid City. The windy weather will die down by tomorrow night and we will also see clear skies by then too.

