PHOTOS: Powerful winds raise wall of dust as severe storm moves through region

A wall of dust in Sanborn County blown up by winds at the front a storm system on May 12, 2022.
A wall of dust in Sanborn County blown up by winds at the front a storm system on May 12, 2022.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:15 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winds driven by a powerful storm system are blowing up dust clouds and causing damage across eastern South Dakota Thursday evening.

Forecasters say this system is potentially dangerous. We have received several reports of damage across the region. Follow the latest watches and warnings on the First Alert Weather page.

A gallery of images submitted to Dakota News Now is below. You can submit your photos or video here.

