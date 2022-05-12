Northrop Grumman making itself a part of the communities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Air and Space Museum was filled with students, elected officials, military officials, and executives from Northrop Grumman, the company manufacturing the B-21. Ahead of the Air and Space show this weekend, the groups celebrated the 80th Anniversary of the Doolittle Raid.

A B-25 Raider was supposed to be at Ellsworth in honor of the many South Dakota Military Aviators, but due to mechanical issues, it was unable to embark on the journey. However, considering the celebration, Northrop Grumman presented $35,000 each to Rapid City Area Schools and the Douglas School District. The funds will be used for STEM opportunities at the schools. Northrop Grumman says they are excited to be a part of the Black Hills Community and see this as the first way they will be visible in the area.

State legislators showed their appreciation for the contribution and the benefits it brings to area students, like District 33 Senator David Johnson, “How do you say thank you to that for an American Corporation to come out here and give that kind of money to our state, to our kids for STEM education”.

While the Raider was not present at the celebration today, the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority hopes to bring the plane when it is mechanically sound.

