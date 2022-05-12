Leave your food out for Feeding South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - May 12 will big day for the National Association of Letter Carriers. The association will be holding The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the nation’s largest one-day food drive.

For the first time in two years, the event will be held in person. This year’s 35,000-pound goal will be donated to Feeding South Dakota. Since the beginning of the food drive 30 years ago, the National Association of Letter Carriers has collected 1.82 billion pounds of food nationwide. To donate your food, leave non-perishable food items next to your mailbox and letter carriers will collect the food on May 12. The association suggests leaving the food in a sturdy bag.

