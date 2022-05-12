Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons pairing local chefs with famous cookies for upcoming event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons is bringing one of their fan-favorite events to Rapid City in June - Cookies, Corks, and Brews.

“Cookies, Corks & Brews is an interactive one-of-a-kind fundraising event,” said Marla Meyer, the CEO of Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons. “Girl Scout Cookies will be paired with wine and craft brews. There will be desserts inspired by our classic cookies made by local chefs. The evening will include a light meal, silent and live auctions, games, and a short program.”

Nell’s Gourmet To Go – Chef Marinell paired with Tagalongs

Gold Bison Grill – Chef Ben and Chef Teresa paired with Thin Mints

Pistachio Pie – Chef Rachelle paired with Samoas

Jackie’s Kitchen – Chef Jacqueline paired with Toffee-Tastic

“All community members are invited to attend – if you love desserts and a fun time supporting a good cause, you’ll definitely want to be there. But, this is just for folks over 21 and older,” said Jennifer Baloun, board president for Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons. “Tickets are $45 – this will get you a punch card for wine or beer tasting. If someone wants to purchase tickets, they can be found at www.gsdakotahorizons.org/ccb.”

