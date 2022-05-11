Advertisement

Rapid city Department of Public Works discussing plans to expand landfills

The welfare of our communities often relies on how we conserve and store waste ... so that's why the Rapid City Public Works Department is working hard to carve out a clean path forward.
By Bryan Womack
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:11 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rapid City City Council acknowledged the five-year long-term plan set forward by Public Works to expand land for larger landfills ... employ more staff support, and replace aging equipment faster than before.

The demand for change in the way Rapid City stores waste continues to grow along with the city’s booming population.

Stacey Titus, Assistant director of Rapid City Public Works says their master plans are always subject to change.

Titus states “This is a five-year plan, most of our master plans are for a five-year duration. This plan also did look at long-term landfill disposal. Where that is going to be at? How much life do we have at the current facility before we have to move on, so we are always planning and looking down the path is where we want to be.”

The Public Works Department also talked about expanding commercial recycling but considered it a possible long-term plan as the city continues to grow.

