Rapid city Department of Public Works discussing plans to expand landfills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rapid City City Council acknowledged the five-year long-term plan set forward by Public Works to expand land for larger landfills ... employ more staff support, and replace aging equipment faster than before.

The demand for change in the way Rapid City stores waste continues to grow along with the city’s booming population.

Stacey Titus, Assistant director of Rapid City Public Works says their master plans are always subject to change.

Titus states “This is a five-year plan, most of our master plans are for a five-year duration. This plan also did look at long-term landfill disposal. Where that is going to be at? How much life do we have at the current facility before we have to move on, so we are always planning and looking down the path is where we want to be.”

The Public Works Department also talked about expanding commercial recycling but considered it a possible long-term plan as the city continues to grow.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.