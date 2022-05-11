Advertisement

Lead’s skatepark scene soon to get a major face lift

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:58 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - Out with the old and new with new for the City of Lead as plans to construct a brand-new skate park are underway.

The idea came about a couple of years ago and the project has since raised nearly $350,000.

The plan is to get rid of the current skatepark and construct a concrete pit with free flow and street elements that skaters want.

The new park appeals to a unique community and is affordable for the city as it costs nothing to run once construction is complete.

“It’s going to be one of the few in the state of South Dakota that bring this type of facility to the forefront for our community. It continues Lead’s dedication to outdoor activity and recreation, it’s very unique to the community, and I’ve had nothing but support across every person that I’ve talked to about this,” stated Mike Stahl, the volunteer coordinator for the Lead skatepark.

Evergreen Skateparks is the company hired as the primary builder and designer.

Construction is set to start mid-June with the hopes of wrapping up before the Sturgis Rally in August.

