F-16 overshoots runway in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KEVN) - A South Dakota Air National Guard F-16 fighter went off the runway at Joe Foss Field Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the 114th Fighter Wing, the pilot is safe.

The F-16 was landing about 2:43 p.m. following a routine training mission. A photo shows the jet off the runway with a damaged nose cone and collapsed landing gear.

Cause of the crash is not known at this time. An interim board will begin the process of investigating the crash.

The Sioux Falls-based fighter wing has been flying the F-16 since 1991. We don’t know exactly how many F-16s the unit has but in 2010, nearly two dozen Fighting Falcons were based at Joe Foss Field.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.