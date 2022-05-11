Advertisement

F-16 overshoots runway in Sioux Falls

An F-16 jet experienced some sort of issue landing at the Sioux Falls airfield on May 11, 2022.
An F-16 jet experienced some sort of issue landing at the Sioux Falls airfield on May 11, 2022.(Dakota News Now)
By Jack Siebold
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KEVN) - A South Dakota Air National Guard F-16 fighter went off the runway at Joe Foss Field Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the 114th Fighter Wing, the pilot is safe.

The F-16 was landing about 2:43 p.m. following a routine training mission. A photo shows the jet off the runway with a damaged nose cone and collapsed landing gear.

Cause of the crash is not known at this time. An interim board will begin the process of investigating the crash.

The Sioux Falls-based fighter wing has been flying the F-16 since 1991. We don’t know exactly how many F-16s the unit has but in 2010, nearly two dozen Fighting Falcons were based at Joe Foss Field.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Sharp sentenced for fatal shooting
Quincy Bear Robe pleads not guilty
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Human remains were found in a barrel at Lake Mead.
Body found inside barrel at a Las Vegas lake may have been there for decades
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books

Latest News

Mail-order abortion pill
Noem’s appeal of abortion pills order put on hold
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team Blue Angels perform aerobatic maneuvers for spectators...
What’s that buzz? A lot of ‘birds’ this weekend
A new Federal study shows that more than 50 burial sites linked to boarding schools
US identifies Native American boarding schools, burial sites
As Rapid City grows so does the garbage
Solid Waste Master Plan