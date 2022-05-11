Advertisement

Chance of Storms Overnight

Especially for the northern counties
Especially for the northern counties
By Jacob Montesano
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Storms will form after midnight and impact northern counties and far northeastern Wyoming. Some of the storms may contain strong winds and minor hail. Rapid City, the Black Hills, and areas to the south and east will likely not get any rain overnight, but it still is definitely possible. By the time we get past sunrise tomorrow morning, the severe weather threat will likely have ended, but we will still see moderate to heavy rain for northern counties and moderate rain elsewhere. Most of that rain will clear out by sunset tomorrow, but then we may see some more scattered showers on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Sharp sentenced for fatal shooting
Quincy Bear Robe pleads not guilty
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Human remains were found in a barrel at Lake Mead.
Body found inside barrel at a Las Vegas lake may have been there for decades
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books

Latest News

Rapid City forecast
Partly Cloudy Today; Showers and Thunderstorms Tonight
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cloudy Morning, Sunny Afternoon
Highs could be in the lower 70s for Rapid City
Very Nice Weather the Next 2-Days
Rapid City forecast
Showers Ending Later Today