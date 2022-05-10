Cloudy Morning, Sunny Afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see mostly cloudy skies this morning with a few sprinkles of rain. Clearing skies expected this afternoon with mild temperatures.

A strong upper level low will move northeast into the northern plains late Wednesday and Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely, with a few strong storms possible Wednesday evening.

The storm moves north into North Dakota and Canada Friday, with drier, warmer weather on tap for us this weekend into next week. Might see near 80 degree heat next week.

