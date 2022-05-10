American Cancer Society eases patient financial pain

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The American Cancer Society donated $30,000 to the Monument Health Cancer Care Institute, a community-based health care system in Rapid City.

The grants aim to ease the financial burden of transportation and accommodation for cancer patients.

“Cancer patients and their caregivers have enough on their plates without worrying about how to pay for travel,” said Kristi Gylten, director of the Monument Health Cancer Care Institute. “The American Cancer Society’s grants make it easier for patients to concentrate on their care.”

The money can be used to cover expenses such as gasoline, bus fare, hotel rooms and temporary lodging during their treatment.

