Advertisement

American Cancer Society eases patient financial pain

American Cancer Society Logo (PRNewsfoto/American Cancer Society)
American Cancer Society Logo (PRNewsfoto/American Cancer Society)(PRNewswire)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The American Cancer Society donated $30,000 to the Monument Health Cancer Care Institute, a community-based health care system in Rapid City.

The grants aim to ease the financial burden of transportation and accommodation for cancer patients.

“Cancer patients and their caregivers have enough on their plates without worrying about how to pay for travel,” said Kristi Gylten, director of the Monument Health Cancer Care Institute. “The American Cancer Society’s grants make it easier for patients to concentrate on their care.”

The money can be used to cover expenses such as gasoline, bus fare, hotel rooms and temporary lodging during their treatment.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Sharp sentenced for fatal shooting
Quincy Bear Robe pleads not guilty
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Human remains were found in a barrel at Lake Mead.
Body found inside barrel at a Las Vegas lake may have been there for decades
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books

Latest News

Stolen cars and guns were recovered by Meade County deputies Tuesday.
2 juveniles arrested following rash of car thefts, burglaries
Community members take advantage of the internet and computers available at the Rapid City...
Congress expands internet access
Eugene Martin
Sioux Falls man charged with kidnapping 11-year-old girl
school
EmpowerED Alternative School