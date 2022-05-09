Advertisement

Very Nice Weather the Next 2-Days

Highs could be in the lower 70s for Rapid City
Highs could be in the lower 70s for Rapid City
By Jacob Montesano
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Any rain we are still seeing will clear out by the overnight hours. Mostly clear skies will be in the forecast for tomorrow and most of Wednesday. Temperatures are going to be very nice with highs in the 60s for most of our area tomorrow, and then 70s on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain nice for much of the week ahead. Wednesday night into Thursday will be our next chance of rain. We will start to see storms move in during the evening hours on Wednesday and some could be severe. We will then continue to see rainfall throughout Thursday. It will clear out of the area by Thursday evening.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Sharp sentenced for fatal shooting
Quincy Bear Robe pleads not guilty
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Human remains were found in a barrel at Lake Mead.
Body found inside barrel at a Las Vegas lake may have been there for decades
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books