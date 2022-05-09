Very Nice Weather the Next 2-Days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Any rain we are still seeing will clear out by the overnight hours. Mostly clear skies will be in the forecast for tomorrow and most of Wednesday. Temperatures are going to be very nice with highs in the 60s for most of our area tomorrow, and then 70s on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain nice for much of the week ahead. Wednesday night into Thursday will be our next chance of rain. We will start to see storms move in during the evening hours on Wednesday and some could be severe. We will then continue to see rainfall throughout Thursday. It will clear out of the area by Thursday evening.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.