Stamp Out Hunger; Feeding South Dakota and postal service team up for food drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Local postal workers provide a vital service day to day and this weekend they’re joining in on a Feeding South Dakota by helping out with the Stamp Out Hunger.

“Conducted by the National Association of Letter Carriers, the Stamp Out Hunger Food drive is the largest one-day food drive across the nation,” said Shawn Burke, a development associate for Feeding South Dakota. “Stamp out Hunger provides an easy way for residents to donate food to benefit our local food bank – Feeding South Dakota. The traditional food drive is returning this year after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, it was replaced by a donor drive, in which those wishing to help make online donations.”

For people wanting to participate, place non-perishable food items in a grocery bag near your mailbox before your regular mail delivery on Saturday, May 14. Your letter carrier will pick up the donation at the time they deliver your mail.

