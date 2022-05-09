Meet the Wall High School competing for Rising Star of the West

WALL, S.D. (KEVN) - Serra Hilgenkamp was born and raised in Wall, South Dakota.

“I love Wall. It’s a great little community, great people, and school and I really enjoy it here,” said Hilgenkamp.

However, like most communities in western South Dakota once summer hits a lot of new faces make their way into town.

“You still get to meet new people especially living in a tourist town. I guess I worked as a cashier in a little retail store and it was really fun to be able to meet new people from out of town and then still have that close connection with the people within our community,” said Hilgenkamp.

Hilgenkamp is a senior at Wall High School where she’s involved with volleyball, basketball, FFA, student council, and her biggest passion; rodeo.

“The bottom line is I want to be a champion, so that’s why we’re here. We practice a lot and it’s just something I’ve really taken a liking to and discovered a talent that I’ve been trying to nurture over the last couple of years, because I want to be successful in this event and I’m really excited to see what my future holds,” explained Hilgenkamp.

Another talent Hilgenkamp wanted to put to use was public speaking and thought Rising Star of the West would be the perfect opportunity.

“I really do enjoy public speaking and it’s been something that I’ve done for a really long time. So, I was really excited to have a different opportunity to show those talents,” said Hilgenkamp.

This fall, Hilgenkamp plans to take her talents to Sheridan, Wyoming to pursue a degree in nursing while competing in rodeo.

Hilgenkamp loves her home, but is ready for the future.

“I really do love the Black Hills and the Badlands, it’s beautiful, but up in Sheridan, it’s also beautiful and I’m really excited to open up that new chapter in my life and see what my future has for me,” said Hilgenkamp.

